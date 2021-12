The staff of Dallas Voice joins the rest of the North Texas LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities in mourning the death Saturday, Dec. 4, of longtime activist Bruce Monroe.

Read the story of his life in Bruce’s own words here at the Dallas Way website.

Watch Dallas Voice and DallasVoice.com for information on services and remembrances of Bruce and his immeasurable impact on our community, the fight for equality and the ongoing struggle against HIV/AIDS.

— Tammye Nash