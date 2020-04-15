Log Cabin Republicans will host a virtual campaign training and discussion on “why the Trump administration’s policies are helping to improve the lives of LGBT Americans across Texas and the nation” on Thursday, April 16, from 7-9:30 p.m., according to LCR Dallas President Bo Richardson.

Brandon Straka, founder of the WalkAway campaign that has been “encouraging those on the Left to walk away from … the Democratic Party,” will be guest speaker.

Register here. Once you are registered, the Trump Campaign will send a link, and all you have to do is click on the link at 7 p.m. Thursday to join the virtual meeting via Zoom. Those who don’t already have the app should download it here and follow instructions to install the app before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

— Tammye Nash