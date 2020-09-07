The Log Cabin Republicans of Dallas this week released its list of candidates the organization is endorsing in the Nov. 3 general election.
LCR-Dallas is endorsing:
• Dr. Tre Pennie, congressional candidate for District 30.
• Genevieve Collins, congressional candidate for District 32.
• Detective Chad Prda, candidate for Dallas County sheriff.
• Gerson Hernandez, Texas House candidate for District 105.
• Will Douglas, Texas House candidate for District 113.
• Luisa del Rosal, Texas House candidate for District 114.
LCR-Dallas officials urged supporters to look up information on the candidates, to donate to the candidates and volunteer with their campaigns.
— Tammye Nash
Interesting that they made no endorsement in Congressional District 24. I guess even they could not stomach Republican racist Beth Van Duyne. All the more reason to make sure that Candace Valenzuela flips this district from red to blue. No endorsement for Cornyn or Trump? Why do they even bother?