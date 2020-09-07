The Log Cabin Republicans of Dallas this week released its list of candidates the organization is endorsing in the Nov. 3 general election.

LCR-Dallas is endorsing:

• Dr. Tre Pennie, congressional candidate for District 30.

• Genevieve Collins, congressional candidate for District 32.

• Detective Chad Prda, candidate for Dallas County sheriff.

• Gerson Hernandez, Texas House candidate for District 105.

• Will Douglas, Texas House candidate for District 113.

• Luisa del Rosal, Texas House candidate for District 114.

LCR-Dallas officials urged supporters to look up information on the candidates, to donate to the candidates and volunteer with their campaigns.

— Tammye Nash