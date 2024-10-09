Log Cabin Republicans announced it is endorsing Curtis Bashaw, a married gay man, to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate. Bashaw faces Democrat Andy Kim to fill a seat vacated by Bob Menendez, who was convicted on federal corruption charges. Bashaw is not endorsed by LGBTQ Victory Fund.

In its endorsement, Log Cabin President Charles Moran wrote:

At Log Cabin Republicans, we believe in supporting leaders who stand up for freedom, economic opportunity, and the principles that make America great. That’s why we are proud to support Curtis Bashaw as he runs for the United States Senate in New Jersey. Curtis is a trailblazer — he is a conservative Republican, a successful businessman, and a married gay man who is ready to represent the diverse voices of New Jersey in Washington. We are proud to support one of our own in his bid to be elected to the U.S. Senate!

Curtis has dedicated his life to building communities, creating jobs, and revitalizing New Jersey’s economy. As a hotel entrepreneur and preservationist, he’s restored historic landmarks like Congress Hall and spearheaded economic growth at the Jersey Shore. He was a vocal advocate for small businesses suffering from statewide COVID shutdowns. His leadership has made a real difference in the lives of thousands of New Jersey families, and his commitment to public service is clear from his time as Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Curtis knows what it means to put people first — because he’s done it before, and he’ll do it again as your next senator.

But Curtis’s race is more than just about one candidate — it’s about ensuring that New Jersey’s future isn’t dictated by far-left agendas and radical progressivism. His opponent, Congressman Andy Kim, has consistently voted in lockstep with the Biden-Harris administration and embraced a progressive agenda that is out of touch with the hardworking people of New Jersey.

Curtis Bashaw offers a fresh approach — a Republican who believes in small businesses, job creation, and protecting our freedoms. He is the kind of leader who can bring people together from all walks of life and all political perspectives, and he is ready to take on Washington’s broken establishment.

As the oldest and largest organization of LGBT Republicans, Log Cabin Republicans is honored to support Curtis, and we believe his candidacy represents the conservative values we stand for. His voice in the Senate will be one that fights for liberty, economic growth, and the protection of individual rights.