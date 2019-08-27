The executive director of Log Cabin Republicans has resigned because she disagreed with the group’s endorsement of Trump’s re-election.

Jerri Ann Henry worked for marriage equality within the the Republican Party. When she was named to her current position less than a year ago, she became Log Cabin’s first woman to serve as executive director.

Henry isn’t the first to resign over the endorsement. Jennifer Horn resigned from the national board. Robert Turner, the president of Log Cabin’s D.C. chapter vacated his position last week after the announcement.

And according to the Washington Blade, “Casey Pick, who once worked as programs director for Log Cabin, has repudiated the organization in a Facebook post.”

During the 2016 Republican National Convention, Rachel Hoff urged the party to be inclusive of the LGBT community in its platform. The Blade reports she has also left Log Cabin over the Trump endorsement.

Log Cabin didn’t endorse Trump in 2016.

According to Log Cabin spokesman Charles Moran, this year’s endorsement came at the request of it chapters, as required in its bylaws.

— David Taffet