Log Cabin Republicans’ national organization has announced its signature event for 2024, “Red White & Rock” featuring Kid Rock, with special guest speaker former U.S. ambassador Richard Grenell and emcee Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The reception and concert, presented by co-hosts Steve Smith, Tom Sturdivant and Robert Ritchie. will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3-6 p.m. at a venue in Nashville. (The location and additional details will be provided to those who RSVP.)

Sponsorship levels include “Co-Host” at $50,000 a couple with the VIP experience, acknowledgment in the program and a photo opportunity; and “VIP Experience” at $10,000 per individual or $15,000 a couple with admission to the reception with special guests, a photo opportunity and admission to a special acoustic performance. General admission is $1,000 per individual and $1,500 per couple.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Charles Moran at 310-774-1258. Purchase tickets here.

— Tammye Nash