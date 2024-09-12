Log Cabin Republicans PAC this week announced its fourth round of endorsements in the 2024 election cycle, with Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran noting that the endorsements were made after “strong recommendations from grassroots members and chapters nationwide.”

Moran said, “These candidates are committed to recapturing and strengthening conservative majorities in the U.S. House and Senate. Armed with the determination and experience to reverse the destructive policies of the Biden-Harris administration, they are ready to steer our country back in the right direction.”

Moran added that while the candidates are “diverse in their backgrounds, stories and skills,” they share a common vision of “expanding economic opportunity, defending individual liberties and ensuring the safety and security of all Americans. They exemplify values that resonate across our LCR family, and we are confident that they will make us proud as members of the 119th Congress come January.”

Candidates endorsed in this fourth round are: Kelly Cooper (AZ-04), Michael Maher (CA-21); Congresswoman Michelle Steel (CA-45); Randy Niemeyer (IN-01); Austin Theriault (ME-02); Paul Hudson (MI-03); Scott Fegler (NJ-06); Alex Dodenhoff (NY-10); Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17); Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21); Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22); Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24); Addul Ali (NC-12); Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10); Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14); Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (OK-05); Rob Mercuri (PA-17); Congresswoman Celeste Maloy (UT-02); Congressman Burgess Owens (UT-04); Mark Coester (VT-AL); Derrick Anderson (VA-07); Drew MacEwen (WA-06); Kari Lake (U.S. Senate – AZ) and Hung Cao (U.S. Senate – VA).

— Tammye Nash