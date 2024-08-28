Dallas filmmaker — and DVtv producer — Joseph Herrera is making bigger and bigger splashes these days, and now one of his projects has made the “Most Popular” list on Tubi.

A Twisted Affair, which Herrera produced, was released by Tubi TV a few days ago and quickly became a surprise hit on the service, gaining 1.5 million streams over the weekend and hitting Tubi’s “Most Popular,” Herrera tells Dallas Voice.

The film, starring Dr. Ollie, Lily Lurid, Kionna Williams and Sal Castaneda, movie follows a man who decides to explore a secret life of lust outside of his marriage. Herrera said that the surprise ending, when the main character’s behavior changes drastically, left viewers “shocked and surprised.” He said that others of the movie’s “jaw-dropping scenes are too NSFW to list here!”

A Twisted Affair, was shot in Dallas during the winter of 2023. It is directed by Dr. Ollie and produced by Herrera and Martha Chupp through their EmbraceArm production company. Be on the lookout for the film’s premier on the Peacock Network later this year.

— Tammye Nash