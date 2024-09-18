News Is Out, a collaboration of six LGBTQ media representing more than 250 collective years of experience covering the community, is launching the first Local LGBTQ+ Media Giving Day on Tuesday, Oct. 8, during LGBTQ History Month. Donations are being accepted now through Oct. 8 at GiveButter.com/LGBTQEquityFund.

The first gay publication in the U.S. started 100 years ago this year; it was Friendship & Freedom,” produced in 1924 by Chicagoan Henry Gerber and his peers. The newsletter was shut down by police after just two issues.

Later publications included ONE, Mattachine Review, The Ladder, Gay Community News, and hundreds of other LGBTQ media over the past 50 years. Currently, there are more than 100 LGBTQ media of some kind in the U.S., and they, like many forms of media, are looking to diversify their support to continue to do the important work of covering the community.

With one tax-deductible donation, you can support six of the top LGBTQ outlets: Dallas Voice, Bay Area Reporter, Philadelphia Gay News, Tagg Magazine, Washington Blade and Windy City Times.

News Is Out plans to expand the campaign in year two.

“We are honored to participate in this significant initiative, marking decades of resilience and service in LGBTQ+ media,” said Leo Cusimano, publisher of the Dallas Voice, which was founded in May 1984 and is celebrating 40 years of continuous publication this year.

“Local LGBTQ+ Media Giving Day underscores the crucial role our publications have in supporting and uplifting our community,” Cusimano continued. “We can never discount the crucial part our publications serve. We tell your stories, we are part of the day-to-day, celebrating the good times and grieving with you when things go wrong.

“This vital connection has been forged over more than four decades, and your support will ensure we continue amplifying LGBTQ voices for generations to come.”

News Is Out is supported by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible and will be used to directly fund journalism through the LGBTQ+ Journalism Equity Fund.

Donate here.