Tricia Seymour and her husband with Entelechea Center wholeness nexus in Richardson are looking for LGBTQ authors to participate in a local holistic book author signing event on Friday, Sept. 23.

They are interested in authors of self-health books and books on health, personal growth, coming out experiences, spiritual awakening, nutrition and more. Seymour said she expects around 20 authors from “various aspects of mind, emotions, body and spiritual genres.”

Those interested in participating should visit Entelechea.org for information.

— Tammye Nash