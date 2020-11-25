North Texas partners with the National AIDS Memorial to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. David Ho to mark the 40th anniversary of the AIDS epidemic on Dec. 1, World AIDS Day.

The Rev. Neil G. Thomas, senior pastor of Cathedral of Hope, and nine DFW-area HIV/AIDS service organization will make a presentation online to raise awareness of the two pandemics that have claimed nearly one million lives.

That will be followed by The National AIDS Memorial officially unveiling its first-ever virtual exhibition of the AIDS Memorial Quilt that will feature more than 10,000 panels representing all 50 states and U.S. territories. The panels can be seen at AIDSMemorial.org/virtual-exhibition.

The local presentation begins at 10 a.m. online at WorldAIDSDayNorthTexas.org and the national livestream begins at noon at AIDSMemorial.org/wad2020.

— David Taffet