With a new single out this week, North Texas trans singer Luke Chacko is on the rise

MELISSA WHITLER | Dallas Voice Intern

editor@dallasvoice.com

Local musician Luke Chacko — whose new single, “The Invitation” is out today (Friday, June 30) — said this week that their performance earlier this month in their hometown for Arlington Pride this month was the first festival they’ve done, and only their second time ever to attend a Pride event.

Growing up, Chacko, now 17, dreamed of performing at Levitt Pavilion and sharing their music with their community. This was, they said, a huge moment for them, performing in front of so many people and connecting with the LGBTQ community.

Chacko was a hit at Arlington Pride and really connected with the audience. They found themselves swarmed by a crowd as they came off stage, signaling that they truly are a local Arlington celebrity. For one of the first times, Chacko said, they felt like they were being recognized for who they are, including their personality, honesty and music.

Backstage before the concert there was great energy coming from all the performers, Chacko said. The focus was on having fun and sharing their talents and abilities.

They felt so comforted with their community surrounding them that by the time they stepped on stage, all of their nerves were gone. “I was just so in love with everything that was happening,” they said.

With their new single, Chacko is taking their music in a completely new direction. With their performing band Agnes of Roses, they’ve found their place in rock music. Chacko said the band really understands their vision and embraces vulnerability and exploration.

For Chacko, rock music is about rebellion and honesty rather than following a trend, and they hope this resonates with people. They don’t see anyone telling trans kids to feel both their frustration and joy, and they’re looking to change that with their new music.

“The Invitation,” which is the lead single of their next project, is a story of young trans love. They wrote it about their childhood best friend who lived 300 miles away, and whom Chacko developed a huge crush on at 15. Even though the chances of actually dating this friend were slim, when Chacko found out the friend had a boyfriend, they said, they were very jealous. They decided — even though this was a very unlikely event — that when they received an invitation to the wedding they weren’t going.

Thus, “The Invitation” was born, and the song holds nothing back, embracing the fluidity of emotions and gender.

Chacko has been into music for as long as they can remember. They received their first piano at 13, but actually went viral when they were only 11 years old for singing along with Idena Menzel. They appeared on The Ellen Show to discuss their experience with bullying, and at the time they really didn’t know who they were.

After that interview, Chacko said, they received a lot of hate from straight adults who questioned why they didn’t just come out on national TV. But at that age, they didn’t know who they were or who they were going to be.

But now at 17, Chacko confidently states that they know who they are and live only by their rules.

With such a harsh start to fame, Chacko is incredibly grateful for the support their family has for their career. In fact, family is the only reason they’re still going, they said. Chacko’s older brother is their main manager, with their dad assisting. Chacko describes their dad as being the most supportive, putting his time, energy and faith into their music, while their mom makes sure what Chacko wants is always centered in any decision making, and their sister supports them both in their music and in daily life.

It’s their family that makes Chacko feel the most normal, and without them they wouldn’t be who they are today, they said. Being in the music industry isn’t easy, especially for someone so young. Chacko is very open about their mental health struggles, as they’ve faced bullying both in school and online. The singer just graduated high school a year early and feels so much more freedom and ability to pursue music full time.

Recently they have been getting some fame from TikTok, even though Chacko was initially hesitant to start posting on the app. When their song “Anxiety” was released two years ago, they received a lot of negative and hateful messages on the app. But now they see TikTok as a place to really connect with their community.

Taking the risk paid off as they found genuine people who love their music, they said. The key for them has been never giving up.

In addition to their music career, Chacko is also very involved in advocacy for the trans community. They serve as a youth ambassador for the Human Rights Council and absolutely love that work. Through this opportunity, they have been able to work with other young LGBTQ people across the nation, speak on panels, and connect with more experienced LGBTQ advocates.

Chacko really recommends the program as an opportunity to speak about your experience as it gives young people a voice. The singer raises money for the HRC through their work, most recently at a Pride Drag Brunch. They feel it is important to be visible in those spaces as a young person and find they are often the most fun shows they do.

For Luke Chacko, celebrating Pride comes down to celebrating yourself. Self-acceptance, especially for trans kids, can be especially hard in the current political climate. Chacko sees their music as supporting this community of trans youth who are being ignored by mainstream media. This month, and every month, they want to focus on celebrating their community and living openly and honestly.