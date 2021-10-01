In a press release today from iHeartRadio, its station 106.1 KISS FM unveiled the lineup for its annual Jingle Ball 2021 which will happen on Nov. 30 at Dickies Arena.

“We’re excited to be able to bring Jingle Ball back to Dallas/Fort Worth. I really believe our listeners are going to enjoy this lineup,” Patrick Davis, Regional Senior Vice President of Programming Dallas, said in the release.

This year’s headliners include Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, AJR and Lil Nas X. The lineup also includes Tate McRae Bazzi and D’Amelio.

This year’s official beneficiary is Kidd’s Kids which works to send children with chronic/terminal illness or who are physically challenged to Walt Disney World. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit.

Lil Nas X’s last time in Dallas was, perhaps, 2019’s JMBLYA festival (unless the pandemic year is screwing with memory) when he was still a teen with his breakout hit “Old Town Road.” He comes back an adult with the notoriety of his sexy new hits “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” and a couple of Grammys. Since then, he’s also become a spark for controversy taking on the establishment that tries to box him musically and a budding fashion icon with distinct “lewks” at awards shows and his first MET Gala last month.

The release reminded that artists are subject to change or cancel without notice, so keep your fingers crossed. He and Doja Cat will no doubt be a hot ticket this November. Tickets go on sale at noon Oct. 8 here.