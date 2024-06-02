Robert Emery and Kathy Jack will host a “Walking Tour of the Crossroads” Monday, June 3, starting at 3 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Throckmorton Street. The tour concludes at 4:45 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, located behind JR.’s on Throckmorton, where drinks will be available at happy hour prices.

This is a casual, come-as-you-are event. There is no fee and no registration required. Just show up ready to learn about the history of the Gayborhood. If you have any questions, email Emery at RobEmery@me.com.

— Tammye Nash