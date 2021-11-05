The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business and Community Excellence Awards, virtually today (Nov. 5).

The Chamber presented awards in five categories that were voted on by the members. Two other awards chosen by the Chamber were the Community Champion Award presented to former Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and the Member Service Award given to Ron Allen of Ron Allen, CPA, PC.

Other awards presented were:

Business of the Year: Dallas Wings Basketball

ExtrAA Mile Community Service Award: Ahmad Goree

Supplier Diversity Champion: Toyota

Corporate Ally: Children’s Health

Employee Group of the Year: UNITY, EY

In addition to the awards, Lupe Zapata, a human-interest reporter for Spectrum News 1 Texas, conducted a keynote interview with Frank McGovern, who is a long-time Chamber member and founder and CEO of Clearview Energy, the second largest certified LGBT Business Enterprise in the country.

Proceeds from the 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards program support the work of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which hopes to hold this annual event in person in September 2022.

— David Taffet