Ok Dallas Wings fans, we know it has been disappointing to not be able to head over to College Park Center in Arlington to watch your favorite team play this season. But this week you have the chance to hang out — virtually — with other Wings fans to get hyped up for their Wednesday night, Aug. 19, match-up with the Minnesota Lynx when the Wings and the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce host a virtual happy hour.

The Chamber/Wings Pre-Game Happy hour will be from 5:45-6:45 p.m., and the game starts at 8 p.m. Email Lisa Howe with the chamber (lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com) or visit the Chamber website here for more information.

The Wings are looking for more Pre-Game Happy Hour partners for future games, and those who co-host “send out invitations and get the opportunity to talk about their organization to the attendees,” a Wings representative explained. If you are interested, contact Jordan Baccus at jbaccus@dallaswings.com.

The 2020 season, shortened and adapted due to the COVID-19 epidemic, ends in September. The Wings, after a 95-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury, are 5-7. See their full schedule and more here.

— Tammye Nash