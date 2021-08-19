The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce announced today (Thursday, Aug. 19) that the organization’s “15 Plus 1 Business & Community Excellence Awards ’21” event has been cancelled due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“To protect the health and safety of our members, sponsors, guests and staff, the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and LGBT Chamber Foundation boards have decided to cancel our previously scheduled … anniversary and awards luncheon,” chamber officials noted in an email.

In its place, the chamber’s Awards Committee has announced a new virtual event to recognize award finalists and recipients: the “2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards, a virtual celebration” has been set for Friday, Nov. 5. As a result, nominations for awards have been extended through Friday, Aug. 27. Those who previously submitted a nomination do not need to re-submit; contact Lisa Howe at 214-865-7313 to confirm your nomination was received or for more information.

— Tammye Nash