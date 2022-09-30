Theatre Arlington bakes up an all-too familiar dilemma in ‘The Cake’

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

We’ve all seen the headlines: Some baker refuses a same-sex couple’s request to make their wedding cake. And while courts usually handle that issue, Theatre Arlington is taking it on in its own way.

This weekend, the theater will open The Cake, a play about just such a scenario. TA’s executive producer Steven D. Morris directs the play.

“It’s about a woman named Della, and she’s about to be a contestant on The Big America Bake Off. Her ‘goddaughter’ basically comes to her and wants her to bake a cake for her wedding where she’s actually marrying a woman,” Morris said. “She’s not sure if she’ll do it or not, and the show is about that struggle [over] whether she’s able to accept someone that she loves or stick to her beliefs.”

Cast with four actors, the show features Shannon J. McGann as Della, Rodney Honeycutt as Della’s husband Tim and Sasha Maya Ada and Olivia Cinquepalmi as Macy and Jen, the engaged couple .

After seeing the show locally, Morris was certain he wanted it to be produced at Theatre Arlington.

“I saw the show at Uptown Players, and it was so funny and has such compassion for both sides of the story,” he said. “That’s what I really liked about it. It was also fair to Della’s conservative side and her struggle with it all. And all these characters are so complex and three-dimensional.”

Another reason Morris wanted to bring it to TA was that the story mattered to him and was personal.

“I mean, I hope to get married someday, so in that aspect, this is personal to me,” he said. “But also, I think it’s a great story for here. I want the people I love and care about here to see this show.”

Gay audiences and straight audiences may see the show differently. The chords the show could strike may just sound different to different audience members. Morris pondered on that notion.

“I feel the weight of it could be different. You know, when I saw it most of us in the audience were coming from a similar place at Uptown Players. I laughed. Parts made me cry,” he said. “I do wonder now how a primarily straight audience will respond to it in a fairly conservative area.”

The Cake isn’t a heavy play with a big, deep message, but it does perpetuate Theatre Arlington’s initiative to be more inclusive as well as offer representation — particularly with queer audiences.

Whether it’s through eccentric characters — as in the recent Black Comedy where Micah Green slayed as the very out Harold Gorringe — or in musicals that have gay appeal, like Sister Act, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and next season’s Avenue Q and Gypsy.

Plus, for many — if not all — of its shows, TA hosts a Pride Night for discounted seats.

“The majority of feedback has been positive,” Morris said. “Our board loves the direction we are moving. And there’s so much beautiful literature that we can tell more than just straight white people stories.

“We have a very diverse population here, and it’s ridiculous to just tell stories from one point of view.

We want to represent all of our community here.”

Morris admits it’s a slow process, but he’s seen how TA has grown in appeal for younger audiences. He’s also glad that the theater can take on issues through laughter with such shows like The Cake.

“While they are laughing, later they’ll realize that a show like this made a point. he said. “The author [Bekah Brunstetter] does a beautiful job with the characters, [and] I think people will relate, and I hope most it all leads to some great discussions after,”

The Cake opens Friday and runs through Oct. 16. TheatreArlington.org.