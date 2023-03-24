Patti LuPone

How Turtle Creek Chorale got Patti LuPone to headline its Rhapsody gala

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

The Turtle Creek Chorale has something going on. They at least have a special kind of magic, which is evident in the chorale’s third fundraising gala. They kicked off their new signature event, the annual Rhapsody gala, in 2020 with Broadway queen Idina Menzel (just before COVID hit). Oh and, then they followed up with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.

You know, no big deal. How do they even top that off?

“To have three Broadway divas in a row? That is not normal to get these performers,” admitted Turtle Creek Chorale’s Senior Director of Advancement Mike Dilbeck. “I don’t know how we do it.”

But TCC just simply decided to do just that, to go and get a legend for this year’s event. And now Patti LuPone will headline Rhapsody on April 1.

Really. No kidding. Patti LuPone.

The gala begins at 5:30 p.m, at the Meyerson Symphony Center, with the concert set to begin at 8:30 p.m. All tickets to the night include the after party event at which Empire 6 will perform.

LuPone had been on TCC’s radar for some time. But, after last year’s Rhapsody, a survey of available performers proved she was at the top of the heap.

“By far, she was the number one choice,” Dilbeck said. “The survey was sent to past attendees and members to inform us who people want. I think it just validated that we were going in the right direction.”

TCC had been leaning toward LuPone anyway, but the survey made a powerful point. And TCC listened.

So Dilbeck and the board and organizers started the plan. The process was a few months long and contracts were written that protect everyone and were agreeable to the star, as well. Her people, Dilbeck added, were great to work with; they were more “yes” than “no” people and very accommodating, he said.

“Among so many things, that’s what was cool about her,” he declared.

After those weeks of negotiation, LuPone said “Yes” — and then some.

She has sung with other gay choruses, and former TCC director Tim Seelig told Dilbeck she loves doing that, and “That stuck in my mind,” Dilbeck said.

The original plan was for the chorale to sing with LuPone on one song. Only thing was, that wasn’t gonna work with her.

“She said she would only do the event if we sang three songs with her,” Dilbeck said.

That got a wild ovation from the chorale’s members, natch.

But Dilbeck wants folks to remember: While TCC performs at Rhapsody, it is not their concert. This isn’t a guest artist situation; it’s all about the star.

“We do sing for the first 30 minutes, but we always want to remind everyone that this is a full blown concert by Patti LuPone,” he said. “And we’ll also back her up on three songs, too.”

Dilbeck has always approached Rhapsody with intent. In fact, the Rhapsody plan always has five particular areas organizers address when crafting the event: fundraising, outreach and exposure to new patrons, elevation of brand, increasing corporate sponsorships and working to bring back former patrons — all in that order.

Proceeds from the night go toward everything TCC does, which includes all the organization’s musical, cultural and education programs.

With fundraising as key, Dilbeck said that he believes when galas are done right, all those intentions are fulfilled.

Plus, what better way for people to get involved and invested with Turtle Creek Chorale than with a concert by Patti Lupone — or Audra or Idina.

“People who buy 60-70 percent of tickets for the concert are people not in our database,” he said. “They are coming to see the star, but we get to expose them to the chorale and our mission. They become part of the TCC family.”

Three years in, Dilbeck also wants Rhapsody to have its own reputation, the way other galas — like Black Tie Dinner and American Heart Association’s Cotes du Coeur — have theirs. But where those have their speeches and awards, Rhapsody has a different place among fundraisers.

“My personal goal is an unspoken intention. When people talk about the social events here in Dallas, I want them to see Rhapsody among those and that it’s different, with people coming for a full night of entertainment.”

With performers like Patti, Audra and Idina, it may be a safe bet to say that reputation is set.

For more information or ticket availability, visit rhapsodygala.com.

Patti speaks!

Patti LuPone will headline this year’s Rhapsody gala benefiting the Turtle Creek Chorale. The three-time Tony winner and Broadway legend made time to answer some quick questions for Dallas Voice prior to the event. She talked about hitting the road, her queer fanbase and joining the Marvel Universe.

— Rich Lopez

DALLAS VOICE: You’re performing with the Turtle Creek Chorale for its Rhapsody gala here in Dallas. But this is just one appearance among others you have scheduled. What compelled you to go on the road? PATTI LUPONE: I enjoy traveling. Also, some of the people in the various states I play can’t get to New York City, and this may be the only way they can see me live.

You have such significant appeal to the LGBTQ community and the Turtle Creek Chorale is a predominantly gay men’s chorus. How do you describe these two coming together — performing with this group while also having a strong queer fanbase? I am very happy to be a supporter and advocate for the LGBTQ Community. It makes sense I would sing for you.

Is this performance a variation of your tour show or curated differently with the chorale? It’s a totally different show from the one currently on tour. It’s songs in a top hat that I pull out and then sing. I literally don’t know what I’ll be singing.

You’re about to become part of the Marvel Universe! Could you talk about joining Agatha: Coven of Chaos — a character who has also become a queer favorite? I’m very happy to be in this project. Katherine Hahn is the brilliant leader of our coven and an inspiration to me. I think you’ll enjoy this series.

You’ve truly done it all with stage, TV and film. Is there something you still want to check off any list? A situation comedy — but a really good one.

You recently announced a break from the stage so your Dallas performance will be extra special. I don’t want to do eight shows a week anymore. I’ll return to the stage at some point.