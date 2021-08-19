New name. Same mission.

The agency formerly known as Legacy Counseling Center and Founders Cottage will celebrate its new name and new logos with a sponsor appreciation party Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7-9 p.m., at City Yoga, 4311 Belmont Ave., in Dallas.

The event will feature complimentary cocktails by Greenbar Distillery, wine and champagne by Kindred Spirits, appetizers by Kona Grill and desserts by Sugar Town Bakery.

Tickets are $25 each and are available online at EventBrite.com.

Legacy officials stressed that even though the agency has a new name — simply Legacy — it’s mission has remained the same since it was founded: To provide affordable and quality mental health care, substance abuse treatment, housing services and education to people who are impacted by HIV/AIDS.

— Tammye Nash