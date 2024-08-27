UPDATE:

Michaela Gilder, 42, was arrested at the site of the accident and will be charged with Driving While Intoxicated, according to a Dallas Police Department public information officer.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Legacy of Love Monument, located in the triangular traffic island at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road, was once again damaged by a car around midnight on Monday night, Aug. 26.

Witnesses at the scene said there was one person in the car that hit the monument, and that she tried to leave the scene with a family member before police arrived and detained her.

Dallas police said they responded to the accident at 11:50 p.m. They took the driver into custody and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing and the driver’s name has not been released.

Photos by Chad Mantooth