Let’s hear it for MarKus and the whole Leather Masters crew. They have converted their manufacturing facilities to focus on making face masks from bandannas and providing masks for free to first responders. They are also selling the masks to the public. According to their Facebook page, “We are making them as fast as we can; orders are going out currently with in 24-48 hours, as long as we can keep up with the demand.”

Order your mask here, and then check out the Leather Masters’ Facebook page for more information and a “life hack” to create a filter for your non-medical mask.

Oh, and thanks to Tony Vedda with the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce for the heads up! And if you’re looking for information or clarification on the help for small businesses available through the CARES Act and other info related to COVID-19, check the Chamber website.

— Tammye Nash