The League of Women Voters of Dallas has a new website in place offering voter tools and information for Dallas County residents for the November election, and, according to a press release, “In this year of voting in a pandemic, vote by mail interest and need for poll workers, we are taking painstaking efforts to ensure the information is accurate.”

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5. The League of Women Voters has placed registration forms outside of 16 public libraries and at all Dallas College campuses, and LWV volunteers are attending numerous outdoor voter registration events around Dallas County. A list of places where you can find these events is on the website.

LWVD released its VOTE411 voters guide for Dallas County on Sept. 21, in both English and Spanish. To find your specific candidates and read their views on key issues, visit VOTE411.org and put in your address.

LWVD also started a Monday Voter Hot Line, open each Monday from 2-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. Call the office at 214-688-4125, leave a message with your phone number, and someone will call right back to help answer your questions on voting. You can call their office at other times as well if you have questions, and someone will get back with you as soon as possible with an answer.

Vote by Mail Ballots are already being mailed out, and LWVD reminds voters that it is very important to sign the ballot with the same signature you used when you requested the application because Dallas County Elections office has a review process, and ballots will be rejected if the signatures do not match. And Texas does not have a process to let you know if that happens.

LWVD recommends four options for returning a mail-in ballot:

• Mail your ballot early by dropping in a blue postal box or going into the post office.

• Drive over to Dallas County Elections Department at 1520 Round Table Drive with your ballot, the carrier envelope and your ID and return your ballot in person.

• Check with your political party to see if there is a free driving service that can take you to the Dallas County Elections Department to return your mail in ballot.

• Or use UPS, FedEx or an established courier service to deliver the ballot to your county elections office.

— Tammye Nash