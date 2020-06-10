Log Cabin Republicans of Dallas meet Thursday, June 18, for their regular monthly meeting at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn. Happy hour begins at 6 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Ben Voth, director of debate and associate professor of corporate communications and affairs at Southern Methodist University, will be guest speaker. Voth spoke to LCR-Dallas last year on the topic of media and institutional bias in politics.

LCR-Dallas is meeting in the two upstairs banquet rooms, with a maximum of 10 people per table. The meal will include beef, chicken and vegetable fajitas, with side dishes, served cafeteria style. Cost, including the meal, a tip and a non-alcoholic drink, is $20. There will also be a cash bar available.

LCR-Dallas memberships are $25 per year, available here.

— Tammye Nash