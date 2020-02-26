Log Cabin Republicans of Dallas are hosting a debate Friday, Feb. 28, at Venture X Uptown Dallas, 3232 McKinney Ave., between the five candidates to be the Republican nominee in U.S. Congressional District 32.

Candidates are Genevieve Collins, Jon Hollis, Floyd McLendon, Mark Sackett and Jeff Tokar, Brad Namdar will be lead moderator, with Marco Roberts of Log Cabin Republicans as assistant moderator. Moderators will question the candidates and will take questions from the audience.

The event begins with a candidate meet-and-greet session from 6-6:30 p.m., the forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and candidate time with constituents from 8:30-9 p.m.

There will also be a silent auction at the event featuring authentic House of Namdar art pieces and Namdar Décor products. Bidding ends at 9 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Dallas County Republican Party.

The event will be live-streamed, but organizers encourage everyone to attend. The event is free of charge and open to everyone; onsite parking will be validated.

— Tammye Nash