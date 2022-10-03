OK. So I received a lot of campaign literature. I don’t look at most of it, because I know most of the candidates, but the address caught my eye on this one.

I moved about a year ago and I’m still getting plenty of mail addressed to the previous owner and the owner before him. But Hoes have never lived in my house. Or had they?

No, never a family named Ho — just families of Hoes. So someone had to have entered the address manually.

I’m not sure whether to be insulted or just laugh at the audacity of a candidate coming from a party that has as its platform repealing my right to marriage and privacy calling me a Ho. Was this an attempt for her to tell me how much she disregards who I am that she would mail campaign literature with an insult? Or was it a joke on the part of one of her campaign workers? The only thing I know is someone in her campaign targeted me and I’m calling her out on it. She absolutely did not purchase a mail list with “The Hoes Household” on it.

Has anyone else received a similar mailing?

Again, I’ve never received any mail addressed to the Hoes, so I’m not on any mail list with that name. Only hers. I could return the insult, but I won’t.

— David Taffet