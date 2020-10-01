Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.

I know we have heard that many times about many different elections. But if it has ever been true about any election, it sure feels like it is true about the one coming up on Nov. 3.

But you can’t vote like your life depends on it if you are not registered to vote, and the deadline to register to vote in November is next Monday, Oct. 5.

That means this weekend is your last chance to register, and a team of volunteers will be out on the street in Oak Lawn and Oak Cliff/Bishop Arts on both Saturday and Sunday to make sure you don’t miss that chance.

The voter registration drive will be set up at the corner of 8th Street and Bishop Avenue in Oak Cliff, and at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Throckmorton Street in Oak Lawn, both days from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Volunteers will help you check your registration, help you register if you need to, answer questions and provide you with registration cards for family and friends who need them.

— Tammye Nash