Lambda Legal has named Sherise Bright as the it’s next chief communications officer. Today (Monday, Aug, 17) is Bright’s first day; she will be working regularly out of the Western Regional Office in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to have Sherise join our team,” Lambda Legal Kevin Jennings said “Having worked as an advocate in the LGBTQ movement, an executive in corporations and a publicist in Hollywood, Sherise has all the experience to help chart Lambda Legal’s work in the ‘court of public opinion,’ which is just as vital as our work in the court of law.”

Bright said, “I have always sought out opportunities to advocate for the issues closest to my heart, and I am excited to step into this role at such a critical time in history.

“As a storyteller and strategist, I am thrilled to work on behalf of our LGBTQ and HIV communities’ most vulnerable,” she added. “As a black queer woman, I’m honored to have a seat at the table to re-imagine our vision for Lambda Legal so that it is a fully inclusive one.”

Bright has more than 20 years of experience in communications, working in nonprofits, corporations and entertainment, including E! News, the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the legal services firm Atkinson-Baker.

She brings, Jennings said, “deep strategy and leadership skills to Lambda Legal’s mission to defend LGBT people and people living with HIV. She has built comprehensive communications programs by driving successful media, marketing, crisis, events, and brand initiatives.”

Bright is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton. And in her spare time, Bright enjoys spending time with her fiancée and family, traveling, listening to all forms of music, investing in her health and wellness, hiking and meditating.

— Tammye Nash