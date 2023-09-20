The Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund has announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love will headline the 2023 Night of Stars extravaganza.

The show, a fundraiser for GDMAF, will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, in The Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. for VIP ticketholders, with general admission starting at 6:30 p.m.

The show will also feature local favorites Wayne Smith as Cher, Carmella Dubuque, Linze Serrell, Devon DeVasquez, Sierra LaPuerta, Gloria Devine, Vanity Storm, Sienna Silber, Kiana Lee, Mary Anne Somers and Mattie Madison.

Tickets are $30 for general admission/open seating, and $40 for individual VIP tickets that include light food from 5-6 p.m., early reserved seating and a meet-and-greet with Kylie. Sponsor packages start at $150 and go up to $1,000.

Tickets and information on sponsorships are available online at GDMAF.org.

— Tammye Nash