Kroger will offer free Covid-19 testing in two locations — one in Dallas and one in Fort Worth. Testing will not be in its stores. The company plans to test 1,000 people a week at each site beginning Thursday, May 7 in Fort Worth and on Saturday, May 9 in Dallas. Results will be available in three days.

Register in advance here or go toKrogerHealth.com/covidtesting

Dallas location:

CitySquare parking lot, 1610 Malcolm X Blvd.

Hours:

Sat. and Mon.: 8:30a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Tues., Wed. and Fri.: 1-5 p.m.

Fort Worth location:

J.P. Elder Middle School, 600 Park St., Fort Worth.

Tues.–Sat.: 8:30a.m.–2:30 p.m.

— David Taffet