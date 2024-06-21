Chris Walker

Abounding Prosperity and Resource Center mark National HIV Testing Day

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

Abounding Prosperity and Resource Center have joined forces to recognize National HIV Testing Day on June 25.

“Gilead is doing installations around the country,” said Abounding Prosperity’s Chris Walker.

The installation in Dallas will be at Resource Center on Cedar Springs Road.

“Gilead Sciences is proud to sponsor this important National HIV Testing Day event with Abounding Prosperity and Resource Center Community Center,” said Deborah Wafer, senior director, public affairs, U.S. virology community engagement and advocacy at Gilead Sciences. “HIV testing is a critical tool in helping to end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere — which we are constantly working toward together with the HIV community. We are deeply committed to improving health equity and reducing stigma associated with HIV through our robust support of community organizations serving those most impacted by HIV.”

Abounding Prosperity will have its mobile testing unit at Resource Center offering on-the-spot testing with results given in minutes.

Walker added that there will be entertainment from the local ballroom community with an exhibition ball “to spread ballroom joy among the larger Dallas community.”

He also mentioned that there will be information available to educate the community about the importance of taking this first step toward knowing their HIV status and what steps to take to access prevention including PrEP availability and safer sex options. For those testing positive, treatment information will be offered.

While AIDS activists have said for years that it’s important to know your HIV status, Walker goes a step further and said, “It’s important to talk about knowing your HIV status.”

That’s because current estimates are that 13 percent of people living with HIV are unaware they are HIV-positive. And the more people will talk about knowing their HIV status, the more will get tested.

HIV-statistics have always been slow to be released. Usually the latest available stats are two years old. But Walker said it’s been even slower in recent years.

“We’re still getting data from the pandemic,” he said.

But of the 1.2 million people living with HIV, 13 percent includes a lot of people who could be in treatment and become less likely to spread the virus.

How do we arrive at that 13 percent figure of people who don’t know? Where does that estimate come from? Walker said from contact tracing. When someone tests positive for HIV, it’s reported to the county along with information on anyone that person may have had sexual contact with.

The county’s goal is to get anyone who tests positive to get into treatment. Most people on HIV medications will achieve low or undetectable viral loads. Those who are undetectable don’t pass the virus to others.

Recently released statistics for Dallas County indicate 20,268 people were living with HIV in 2021. That includes 1,000 newly diagnosed cases.

Across the U.S., gay and bi men have been disproportionately impacted by HIV, making up more than half of all new cases. In Dallas, the numbers are worse for gay and bi men, who make up about 77 percent of all new cases.

Walker said the higher incidence of HIV among gay and bi men in Dallas may be a result of a number of factors. Among them is stigma.

“People are uncomfortable talking about sex,” he said. “And people think they’re invincible.”

Public policy is another factor. Walker pointed to a bill introduced in the last session of the Legislature by state Rep. Venton Jones that would automatically include HIV testing as part of any panel of STD tests. Under current Texas law, you have to opt in, or ask for an HIV test to get one.

The goal by health professionals is to stop the spread of HIV by getting everyone infected with the virus into treatment.

“The only way to stop HIV is together,” Walker said.

National HIV Testing Day will be marked in Dallas at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. Free.