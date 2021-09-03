The Vision Community Foundation, headquartered in Atlanta, tonight (Friday, Sept. 3) will honor long-time community activist Kirk Myers of Dallas for his ongoing efforts to end HIV/AIDS in the LGBTQ community and for his work as lead organizer for Dallas Southern Pride, the organization that puts on Dallas Black Pride each fall, and the city’s LGBTQ Juneteenth celebration each summer.

Abounding Prosperity Inc., which Myers founded, will also be recognized for its work in the battle to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Myers and APInc are among those being honored at Vision Community Foundation’s annual Black Tie Gala, being held at the historic Atlanta Biltmore Hotel. The event will be hosted by actress Vivica A. Fox and actor and reality TV personality Miss Lawrence.

Others being honored during the gala are POSE star Ryan Jamaal Swain, radio host Gary with da Tea, actor/comedian Sampson McCormick and celebrity hairstylist and reality TV star Derek J.

“I am truly humbled and overjoyed to receive this honor for the hard work we have done and continue to do,” Myers said. “While my name is on this honor, it really belongs to the people on the ground who continuously support Abounding Prosperity Inc. Thank you.”

APInc has spent nearly two decades providing testing, prevention and treatment services for HIV/AIDS and other STDs primarily for Black and Latino LGBTQ community members. As a proven leader in the field, APInc has been awarded millions of dollars in grants to fight the AIDS epidemic, including a recent $1 million federal grant to help vaccinate Black and Latino people against COVID-19.