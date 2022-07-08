Representatives from Texas Health Action, Walgreens and Dallas County Health and Human Services celebrated the grand opening of Kind Clinic, inside the Walgreens at Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road, on Wednesday, July 6. Paul Ridley, the District 14 representative on the Dallas City Council, attended the event as well.

Kind Clinic, a program of Texas Health Action, began offering free STI and HIV testing to the Dallas community earlier this year. The clinic recently expanded services to include access to HIV prevention medications including PrEP and PEP as well as HIV and STI treatment, gender-affirming care and walk-in testing. Kind Clinic prides itself on its culturally aware staff with expertise in serving LGBTQIA+ people and people impacted by HIV. (Photos courtesy Texas Health Action/Marcos Cruz Rodriguez)

— Tammye Nash