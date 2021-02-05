Each year we here at Voice Publishing Co., in conjunction with VisitDallas, put together what is the premiere visitors’ and relocation guide for LGBTQ folks looking to vacation in — or move to — the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex: OUT North Texas. And our 2021 edition is on newsstands across the Metroplex now.

OUT 2021 features a gorgeous photo of Pentatonix, the musical quintet founded by three North Texans famous around world for their a cappella hits on its cover, and, on the inside, an interview with with Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi, who founded the group with Kirstin Maldonado. Read the story to find out about Scott and Mitch’s childhood friendship, about how they met Kirstin in high school and why they created their now-famous quintet. You can also find out about their latest album, The Lucky Ones, coming out Friday, Feb. 12.

You can also read about our 2020 LGBTQ Texans of the Year, Dallas City Council members Adam Medrano and Omar Narvaez, Sean Davis’ advice on seeing the Metroplex via public transportation and Realtor Lacey Brutschey’s round-up of some of the Metroplex’s best neighborhoods. There are also a community events calendar, a community organization directory and a comprehensive business directory, as well as stunning photography from Gabe Cano and Cassie Quinn.

If you are planning to visit or move to North Texas in 2021, everything you need and want to know is right here, in OUT North Texas.

— Tammye Nash