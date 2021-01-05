Hon. Tonya Parker, judge of the 116th District Court in Dallas County, will be honored by the Dallas Bar Association at the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon as the recipient of the 2021 Martin

Luther King Jr. Justice Award. The virtual program on Monday, Jan. 18, at noon, is open to the public via Zoom.

“Judge Parker has the intellect, judgment, drive and commitment to accomplish anything she sets out to do,” said Aaron Tobin, 2021 DBA president. “Fortunately for us, she has unselfishly chosen to focus her tremendous talent and skill on serving our local community. Judge Parker is incredibly deserving of the DBA’s MLK Justice Award.”

The award is presented to local leaders whose lives and practice exemplifies the principles embodied by Dr. King’s leadership. Former recipients include the late Hon. Barefoot Sanders, Mayor H. Ron Kirk, Kim Askew, Rhonda Hunter, E. Leon Carter, Dr. Walter Sutton, Jr., Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, Rev. Richie Butler and Justice Carolyn Wright.

Members of the Dallas community and DBA members are invited to attend. Register online at www.dallasbar.org. For more information, contact at bavina@dallasbar.org or call 214-220-7400.

— from a press release