The judge in a Dallas child custody case involving a transgender 7-year-old has been removed from the case.

In November, the child’s mother, Anne Georgulas, filed a motion to have Family Court Judge Kim Cooks removed from the case because Cooks posted about the case on her Facebook page, indicating her bias in the case.

The child’s father, Jeffrey Younger, was seeking full custody of his children and posted on social media that the mother was going to have his child “chemically castrated.” The jury in the case decided to award full custody to the mother, who is a pediatrician from Coppell. But Cooks refused to affirm the jury decision and granted joint custody to Georgulas and Younger.

Georgulas filed a motion to remove Cooks, because of her bias shown in her Facebook post, and to have the jury’s decision upheld.

Dallas County District Court Judge Tena Callahan granted the request to remove Cooks from the case. A new judge will be assigned to decide whether joint custody should be granted or if the mother would receive sole custody as the jury ruled.

— David Taffet