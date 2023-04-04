U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker has granted a temporary restraining order keeping the state of Tennessee from enforcing a law placing restrictions on drag performances signed into law last month by Gov. Bill Lee, according to MetroWeekly.

Parker ruled that the is “likely both vague and overly broad,” notes The Hill.

The law, which was set to go into effect last Saturday, April 1, defined drag performances as “adult cabaret performances,” similar to topless dancing, go-go dancing, exotic dancing and strippers. It prohibits such performances from taking place on public property or in any place where they could be seen by minors.

Any venue hosting a performance that violates the law could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine and up to a year in prison. Subsequent offenses could be charges at Class E felonies punishable by a fine and a prison sentence of one to six years.

The restraining order was granted in a suit brought by Friends of George’s, a Memphis-based LGBTQ theater group which plans to host Drag Rocks, a rock-inspired comedy and variety featuring numerous drag queens from the Memphis area beginning April 14.

Parker was appointed to the bench in the Western District of Tennessee by Donald Trump.

— Tammye Nash