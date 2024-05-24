Author Lucy Sante explores her life and her transition in recently-published memoir

MELISSA WHITLER | Dallas Voice Fellow

Melissa@DallasVoice.com

Award-winning author Lucy Sante tells the story of her transition in her recently-published memoir, I Heard Her Call My Name. In 2021, after coming to terms with her gender identity at 67 years old, Sante knew she wanted to live openly and authentically in her personal and professional lives. The lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic offered Sante the perfect conditions for her egg to crack with no explanations. And after putting photos of herself through FaceApp to see what she looked like “as a woman” she could deny it to herself no longer; she is transgender.

The book takes a look at her journey of transitioning while simultaneously exploring the arc of her life story. With her distinct wit and honesty, Sante takes the reader through an exploration of what it means to be a woman, and what it takes to live an authentic life.

Almost three years since coming out, Lucy Sante talked with Dallas Voice about her life now and writing I Heard Her Call My Name.

Dallas Voice: What compelled you to write a memoir about your transition? Lucy Sante: I’m a writer; it’s just what I do. When I have a significant experience of any sort, I write. I like to say I think at the keyboard. The way I worked through my transition was by writing through it. That was crucial. And I knew right away that I would share my story in some written format.

One of the parts of joining the order of writers is to become a semi-public person. I felt like I did have to show everything. I began writing as soon as I started going out as Lucy. I remember wanting to tell random people this is what happened to me, this is my story. A book was a natural extension of that. It is the fastest thing I’ve ever written.

The book is not linear; it instead switches between the first six months of your transition and your growing up. How did you decide on that style instead of writing chronologically? First, it was obvious an A-to-Z story would be just boring. Furthermore, the process of transition and my life story are of interest, so I didn’t want to prioritize one over the other. I am a student of form and love suspense novels. This felt like a way of getting the reader to go forward. It wasn’t so mechanical, and, as I was writing, I would seemingly reach a point where it was time to switch.

What do you want people to take away from reading your memoir? I almost never think of books as having a moral or message, but I know this has a certain moral weight to it all. It was very important to me to avoid any kind of rhetoric. It’s just my experience; I just happen to be transgender.

I hope people can absorb that, and hopefully people can understand being trans isn’t a will-o-the wisp thing. If your kid says they feel like they are this other gender, it’s not because they saw it on TV. It’s something that has always existed and persists even if you don’t transition. If my story might help young trans people or older people see themselves, that would be incredible.

What are you looking forward to with the release of the book? I’d like for as many people as possible to read it, although I’m bracing myself for misunderstanding. I’m looking forward to meeting people and getting to hear what they think. I love getting to connect with readers. I enjoy hearing their questions and what they thought of my writing. And of course, I will be working on my next project.

What has your life been like since finishing the book? I’m in a really good place. I’m happy with how things have been going. I’ve felt nothing but relief since coming out. This year I will be 70, and I’m lucky I came out and transitioned before I died. I’m happy with the book, but it’s been frustrating waiting for it to be published and released to the world. It almost seems urgent, and I want it out on the street.

What was the biggest help you received during your transition? The biggest single help came from my friend Leor. She’s an alum of Bard college, where I used to teach, and she’s been my greatest resource. Her complete and utter self-confidence inspired me. We had hours of conversations; we would go out so I could learn to walk down the street and not give a shit about people staring. She gave me reading lists so I could educate myself. I see her as my guardian angel.

What is up next for you? Well, I already know what my next two books are going to be. Writing is the one job you never retire from. Coming out has really helped my writing, I feel more liberated. Now I have nothing to hide, I can be completely frank with anyone. Ideas are able to just flow.

For more information about Lucy Sante and her work, go to LucySante.com.