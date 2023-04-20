Austin Kink Weekend kicks off Thursday night filled with fetish fun, parties and education through Sunday. The event will feature a vendor market, classes with ASL interpreters, leather contests and a movie screening. Former International Mr. Leather and former Dallas Eagle co-owner Jeffrey Payne will also be part of the festivities serving as the keynote speaker on Saturday.

Thinking about going? Weekend passes are sold out but day passes for Saturday and Sunday are available at its website AustinKinkWeekend.com (which can be difficult to get to perhaps based on your permissions). The host hotel for AKW is the Holiday Inn Midtown.

Here is the schedule of events:

Thursday

8 p.m. | Gear Swap; Rubber Social; AGLIFF movie screening

Friday

7:30 p.m. | Meet and Greet Party at Sir Rat Leather

10:30 p.m. | Dog Tags Opening Party with DJ Rue-D at Austin Eagle

Saturday

9 a.m. | Interviews

9:30 a.m. | Classes (at host hotel unless otherwise noted)

9:30 a.m. Pup Play

10:30 a.m. Kink and the Law

Noon | Vendor Market

1 p.m. | Classes

1 p.m. Let’s Take a Crack At It at Distribution Hall main stage

1 p.m. Pornstar Secrets: How to Be a Better Top and Bottom at Distribution Hall hanger tent

2 p.m. History of Bootblacking and Leather Care at Distribution Hall courtyard

2 p.m. BDSM: Buddies Doing Social Media at Distribution Hall main stage

2 p.m. IML Mock Panel at Distribution Hall green room

3 p.m. Buttstuff with Doctor Carlton and Beau Geste at Distribution Hall main stage

4 p.m. Title holder panel at Distribution Hall main stage

5 p.m. | Keynote: IML, Eagle and the Pursuit of Happiness with Jeffrey Payne at Distribution Hall main stage

7 p.m. | Onyx Social

8 p.m. | Texas Leather contests including Mr., Ms., Lonestar Pup, and Lonestar Handler titles

10 p.m. | Pup Mosh; All Gear Main Event Party with DJ Wayne G at Distribution Hall

Sunday

10 a.m. | Vendor Market

11 a.m. | Classes

11 a.m. Polyamorous and Kink with Caress Fitch at Distribution Hall main stage

Noon | Pup contest

2:30 p.m. | Crisco Disco Tea Dance with DJs Steven Cunningham and Tony Castro at Distribution Hall

7 p.m. | Closing

–Rich Lopez