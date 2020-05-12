Dallas Summer Musicals was forced to cancel much of its 2020 season due to the coronavirus, including an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Now, DSM will have JCS back in 2021… but at a cost.

The national tour of the Broadway production of The Cher Show, set to play at Fair Park in July 2021, has been indefinitely postponed with no new dates announced. Instead, JCS will play July 6–18, 2021. Bass Performance Hall’s Broadway at the Bass series, which also had The Cher Show planned for next year, also canceled the production, but no replacement has been announced.

— Arnold Wayne Jones