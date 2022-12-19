The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 Committee today recommended criminal referrals for Donald Trump on four different federal crimes, including insurrection. Other charges are “influencing or impeding an official proceeding of the U.S. government,” “conspiring to defraud the U.S.” and “unlawfully, knowingly or willingly making false statements to the federal government.”

The committee is also referring four members of Congress to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with subpoenas. They are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan. Scott Perry and Andy Biggs.

Members of the committee has voted unanimously to approve the committee’s final report, which will be released to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

— Tammye Nash