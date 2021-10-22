GayBingo returns to The Rose Room an Jan.15, with Patti Le Plae appearing as a guest host.

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

nash@dallasvoice.com

It’s coming back! After what will be a nearly two-year hiatus, Gaybingo is returning next January, and it is bringing Patti Le Plae Safe with it.

Since it was first held at The Lakewood Theater in 2001, Gaybingo has been one of Resource Center’s most popular regular fundraising events. But the monthly event was put on hold in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, said Resource Center’s Director of Events and Operations Bill Scott, “We are just so thrilled it is coming back in 2022.”

Scott continued, “Gaybingo is celebrating its 21st year in 2022. COVID made us miss our 20th anniversary this year, which was so disappointing. But we are so glad to be able to bring in back in 2022. The public loves it. Our community loves it.

“We get a large cross-section of the community — LGBTQ, allies, young and old. They all come to this event to get silly and try to win some money,” he said. “Even if you don’t win, though, it is still a great time.”

Scott said the first Gaybingo since the pandemic shut down will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, in The Rose Room. And longtime host Patti Le Plae Safe, aka Rodd Grey, is coming out of retirement — and out of his new home in Eureka Springs, Ark. — to appear as guest host, alongside regular hosts AnaLee and Ginger Mann.

“Not only will we be playing Bingo games, the event includes drag performances, comedy routines. And if you break the rules, you get thrown in ‘jail,’ and your friends have to pay to get you out. Or maybe your friends will pay to have you thrown in jail, and you have to pay to get out!”

All the proceeds from Gaybingo — including ticket sales, dauber sales, donated tips and “bail” money — benefit Resource Center. “We even have some winners sometimes who will donate all or part of their winnings back to Resource Center,” Scott said. “We are also accepting sponsorships for each event. Each sponsor receives tickets, not to mention great marketing opportunities. We have more than 300 people at each event that sponsors can reach.”

Doors open at 5 p.m., and Gaybingo begins at 6 p.m. Admission starts at $35 for general admission seating at the back of the room. Preferred seating — the middle section of the room — is $45, and VIP admission, with premium seating in the front half of the Rose Room, closest to the stage, is $60. A VIP ticket also includes admission to the VIP Reception across the hall in The Granite Room from 5-6 p.m., with “nibbles” provided by Kitchen Classics Catering.

Kitchen Classics Catering will also have food available for sale in The Rose Room during the event.

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, online only. If there are any tickets available on the day of the event, they can be purchased at the door. But, “This will be our first Gaybingo in almost two years, so we expect tickets to sell out quickly,” Scott said. “So don’t wait to get yours.”

Moving forward, he added, Gaybingo will return to its pre-pandemic schedule — every third Saturday except for December. Each month at 3 p.m. on the Wednesday after that month’s Gaybingo, tickets will go on sale for the next month’s event.

There is no shortage of gay Bingo or drag Bingo events around the state. But, Scott said, “What distinguishes Gaybingo from other drag Bingo events is that we are licensed by the state to conduct Bingo games.” And that means Gaybingo can offer actual cash prizes to winners, along with an array of other prizes.

“We give away a total of $2,500 in cash prizes, broken out over 10 games at each event,” Scott said. And this year, he said, Celebrity Cruises is a sponsor of Gaybingo, and every paid player and every volunteer at each event in 2022 can register to win a Celebrity Cruises cruise for two “with all the bells and whistles,” setting sail in May 2023.

“Every time you attend Gaybingo in 2022, you can enter to win the cruise. And since the contest is only open to attendees and volunteers of Gaybingo, your chances of winning are higher.”

Scott noted that the prize does not include airfare, but “all expenses for the cruise itself are covered. We are very grateful that, given the last two years, Celebrity Cruises is doing this for us again.”

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, organizers have reduced maximum capacity for Gaybingo by 43 seats to allow for social distancing. Those attending Gaybingo are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking, and hand sanitizer stations will be available around the room.

Volunteers are also always needed to help set up for the event, conduct the games and then clean up after.

Anyone interested in volunteering can go to MyResourceCenter.org/volunteer to fill out a volunteer form.

For more information and to purchase tickets once they go on sale, visit MyResourceCenter.org.