Mlilo gave birth to a 290-pound baby boy after a 22-month pregnancy. This is Mlilo’s second baby boy. In 2017, she had Ajabu who weighed only 175 pounds.

The Dallas Zoo announced today that the baby was born on February 26.

Mlilo was one of the 10 elephants rescued from famine in Africa by the Dallas Zoo and surprised everyone when she arrived in Dallas pregnant. This time, she was more comfortable with the zoo staff, who were able to get the baby’s weigh the day he was born.

After all the recent bad news about the Dallas Zoo, we’re delighted to help them announce their new baby boy. Below are two short videos about the elephant’s birth.

— David Taffet