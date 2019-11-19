UPDATE: So, yesterday (Monday, Nov. 18), the “big news” making the rounds was that the bigots over at Chick-fil-A had promised their charity would stop donating money to the other homophobes at Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Salvation Army. That pissed of Mike Huckabee, well-know so-called Christian homophobe and former governor of Arkansas, who promptly tweeted his displeasure: “In Aug. 2012, I coordinated a national Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Today, Chick-fil-A betrayed local customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathy. Sad.”

(The “sad” there at the end seems to suggest ol’ Mike has been studying at the Donald Trump School of Tweeting.)

At the same time, LGBT advocates and allies (including me) greeted the Chick-fil-A announcement with less than a rousing welcome. In other words, actions speak louder than words, and we don’t trust ’em any further than we could throw ’em.

And, lo and behold, London-based Pink News is today reporting that “the company appears to have quietly back-tracked.” Wow. That didn’t take long, did it?

As we noted in our original post yesterday (see below), by the end of yesterday, Chick-fil-A’s President and CEO Tim Tassopoulos had declared, “No organization will be excluded from future consideration — faith-based or non-faith-based.” And as Pink News pointed out, “A statement on the Chick-fil-A Foundation website said it was ‘happy and proud’ of its 2018 donations, which include Christian organisations that discriminate against LGBT+ people.”

ORIGINAL POST: To Chick-fil-A, or not to Chick-fil-A — that is the question.

Officials with the fast food chain announced today (Monday, Nov. 18), that the company is making some big changes to its charitable foundation and will no longer donate to two agencies that LGBTQ advocates and allies have described as being homophobic.

Chick-fil-A has long been a boycott target due to what many see as anti-LGBT policies and donations, especially donations to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both of which have been publicly and adamantly anti-LGBT, and for public statements by former CEO Dan Cathey declaring that his company supported “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

According to CNN Business, the Chick-fil-A foundation in 2018 donated $1.65 million to the FCA and another $115,000 to the Salvation Army.

From here on out, though, company officials said, the Chick-fil-A foundation will work only with organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger. Those organizations are Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International and local food banks.

Still, the idea that Chick-fil-A has changed its homophobic ways rings more than a little hollow, especially considering that President and CEO Tim Tassopoulos said, “No organization will be excluded from future consideration — faith-based or non-faith-based.”

And as Drew Anderson, director of campaigns and rapid response for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, said, “If Chick-fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families.”

Anderson added, “Chick-fil-A investors, employees and customers can greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism, but should remember that similar press statements were previously proven to be empty. In addition to refraining from financially supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations, Chick-fil-A still lacks policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQ reputation that their brand represents.”

As for me, I think I’ll stick with Popeye’s fried chicken sandwich. It’s better anyway.

— Tammye Nash