Irving-based Boy Scouts of America has filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Boy Scouts have been on the decline for the last 10 years since it fought non-discrimination charges brought by gay scouts and LGBT scout leaders. That fight was completely tied up in the organization’s pedophile problem.

Records obtained by Dallas Voice at the time showed that the organization’s homophobia stood in the way of protecting scouts. When Eagle Scouts who had come out volunteered to be troop leaders, they were banned. When random men who had no history with the Boy Scouts showed up, they were accepted as leaders. Many of those men turned out to be pedophiles.

Rather than welcome LGBT scout leaders and gay scouts and protect all scouts from predators, the Boy Scouts used its resources to discriminate. One of the main reasons it expended all of its energy discriminating against LGBT scouts and volunteers was pandering to the Mormon Church, which sponsored its largest number of troops. Recently, the church pulled all of its troops out of the Boy Scouts.

New lawsuits against the organization prompted the bankruptcy. In many states, the statute of limitations was extended for sexual assault cases as a result of the Me Too movement.

The Boy Scouts current policy on LGBT discrimination is that local troops can decide whether to welcome gay scouts and LGBT scout leaders or not.

— David Taffet