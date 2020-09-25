Nice. Côte d’Azur

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Statista.com in an article posted online on Aug. 21, the global business travel market is predicted to lose some $810.7 billion U.S. in revenue this year. And as the death toll in the U.S. has surpassed 200,000 and new infections here continue to pile up, many countries — The European Union, Canada, Thailand — have closed their borders to U.S. citizens.

But, as the ancient Persians would say, this too shall pass. And when it does, man, are we going to be ready for a road trip … a really fabulous road trip to somewhere really amazing! And thanks to the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association Foundation, you can start planning for that road trip right now.

Through Sunday, Sept. 27, you can bid online on more than 30 fabulous travel packages to visit an LGBTQ-friendly destination and, at the same time, help fund the ILGTA Foundation’s efforts to make the whole world a friendlier and safer place for LGBTQ travelers.

Maybe you want to bid on a two-night weekend stay for two at the OWN Hotels Ipanema Visconti’s Promenade Visconti, known as one of the best accommodation options in the South Zone of Rio de Janiero. Or maybe you would rather go for a three-night stay at the Eaton Hotel Hong Kong, or two nights at Sorano Hotel Tokyo, or two nights at the Hyatt Paris Madeleine?

Or perhaps you’d rather stay closer to home. If so, you can bid on two nights at Easton Hotel D.C., or two nights in an executive suite at MGM Resorts Las Vegas, or even three nights at AxelBeach Miami Hotel. And these are just a few of the destinations, a list of which also includes New York City, Sao Paulo, CÔte d’Azur, South Africa, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico City and more.

And to make it all even better, all packages are valid until at least September 2021, which means you can bid now and travel later, when it is safer.

Or you could just make a cash donation to the foundation, if you are feeling generous.

All proceeds from the auction benefit the ILGTA Foundation. Founded in 2012 as the charity arm of ILGTA, the foundation focuses on educating government and industry leaders, providing fellowships to young LGBTQ travel professionals and supporting LGBTQ-owned businesses in emerging destinations — all with the goal of making tourism safer for LGBTQ people around the world.

The International LGBTQ Travel Association was founded in 1983. It is the world’s leading network of LGBTQ-welcoming tourism businesses and provides free travel resources and information while working to promote equality and safety within LGBTQ tourism worldwide.

To check out the vacation packages being auctioned off, visit Tinyurl.com/y5zvmz82 by Sunday to register and bid on your favorite package. All auction prices are in U.S. dollars, and winners will be notified by email after the auction closes.

— Tammye Nash