The gayborhood institution Hunky’s Hamburgers will celebrate four decades of burgers, shakes and service on Tuesday, Sept. 24. And they will be partying like it’s 1984 when the burger joint first opened. That means both a celebration and some burger bargains.

All day Tuesday, Hunky’s will serve up $1.75 burgers and $1.40 beers at both its Cedar Springs and Bishop Arts locations. The restaurant will also debut its new Boozy Milkshakes as well.

The restaurant began in the heart of the Crossroads by Rick Barton which the new owners, who took over this past spring, recognize at this special anniversary. In the announcement for tomorrow’s festivities, Barton is acknowledged as “our one-of-a-kind legend.”

From Hunky’s Hamburgers:

Rick has been the backbone of Hunky’s, blending passion, expertise, and a little bit of magic into everything we do. In August of 1984, Brothers Rick and David Barton opened Hunky’s on Cedar Springs Road, at a time when the Oak Lawn area was still gritty, but showing signs of growth, especially within the LGBT community. The warm, welcoming environment made it a mecca of the community and propelled Hunky’s to a successful start and made it an integral part in creating the neighborhood we know today.

In 1991, the Hunky’s family lost one of their founding members. In 2005, Barton opened the second location in Bishop Arts in November. In February of this year, Rick sold Hunky’s and [catering service] The Hamburger Man to veteran restaurant and bar owner and real estate broker, Jeffrey Yarbrough and his partners Sejal Tailor and Aaron Evans.

“I consider it such a privilege to have had so many wonderful employees over the past 40 years. The same for our fabulous customers. The Hunky’s family is the best! Who knew?” Rick Barton stated in the announcement.“Being a restaurateur can be a tough business. It became time to pass the torch to a new and younger group of owners. I hope and want the future of Hunky’s and Hamburger Man to be as rewarding to the new owners as it has been for my past 40 years.”

Yarbrough is ready to lead this new chapter of the gayborhood’s iconic diner.

“We are honored to be able to continue the legacy and serve this team and such a fabulous community,” Jeffrey Yarbrough mentioned in the announcement.

So forget Taco Tuesday and make it a Hunky’s Day all day with burgers and beer and a nod to both the nostalgia of the restaurant and a celebration of its future.

