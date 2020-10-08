Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson and Marc Veasey received a score of 100 from Human Rights Campaign on its annual Congressional Scorecard. Colin Allred received a 97, who lost three points for not co-sponsoring The Family Act.

Other Texas representatives with a perfect score are Al Green (Houston), Veronica Escobar (El Paso), Sheila Jackson Lee (Houston), Joaquin Castro (San Antonio), Sylvia Garcia (Houston), Filemon Vela (Brownsville) and Lloyd Doggett (Austin).

Reps. Van Taylor and Lance Gooden of Plano and Kay Granger of Fort Worth received zero scores. So did Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

Senators and representatives were scored on 15 votes and co-sponsorships. Votes included impeachment and supporting or opposing certain nominations. Co-sponsorships included signing on to the Equality Act.

“I am deeply honored to receive a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign today, as I have dedicated my legislative career to fighting against discrimination in all its forms,” Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson. “In recent years, our nation has made critical steps towards achieving equality. However, this work is not done, and I am committed to supporting the members of the LGBTQ community in my district and across America. We must work towards eliminating any inequities and disproportionate impacts, including in access to health care services and safe housing.”

— David Taffet