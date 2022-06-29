House of Blues in Dallas winds up Pride Month Thursday, June 30, with “The Best People of Comedy Show,” hosted by Frankie Benzant (“the Viola Davis of comedy”) and featuring a lineup of top LGBTQ and ally comedians including Manny Benzant, Bridget Tooley, Kinsey Ford, Josh Edwards, Jeff Jones, G Baby and headliner Alex Berrios.

Special guest DJ Querismatic the Music Cultivator will be spinning the tunes, and an after party follows the show.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. in the Foundation Room Dallas, inside House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. Tickets are $15, available online at EventBrite.

— Tammye Nash