Growlr, the gay dating and hook-up app that targets the bear community, is brining live entertainment to its members and users, beginning tonight.

Bearish rapper Big Dipper tonight launches a weekly talk show called Big Dipper Live, in which he will discuss, among other things, body positivity and digital dating in a COVID world.

The entertainment options continue on May 9 with drag comedian Jackie Beat, pictured, performing her full show Shelter in Face. Then on May 16, grand dame of drag Varla Jean Merman will perform her one-woman comedy show.

All performances are free on the app (which you can access here), and begin at 8 p.m. central.

— Arnold Wayne Jones